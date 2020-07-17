Sport

'Rainbow nation does not exist in here' - South Africans react to Makhaya Ntini's candid interview about racism

17 July 2020 - 12:33 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Makhaya Ntini has opened up about racism in SA cricket.
Makhaya Ntini has opened up about racism in SA cricket.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Former Proteas bowler Makhaya Ntini's candid interview about his experience with racism throughout his cricket career has angered many South Africans on social media, sparking calls for a change in mindsets.

On Friday morning, Ntini told the SABC about how he was allegedly sidelined by white players and forced to counsel himself quietly. He said speaking up was never an option as he could have been labelled “bitter” and ungrateful.

He said he felt lonely.

“The first thing comes to loneliness is not to have someone knocking on your door to say 'let's go for dinner.' That is loneliness on its own. You would watch friends calling each other and having plans made right in front of you and you'd be skipped.”

He said he used to run to the stadium from the hotels because his teammates never wanted to sit with him. He said if he sat at the back, they moved to the front.

“We wore the same clothes and sang the national anthem. Those things, I had to find ways to overcome them.”

This is what people had to say:

MORE

How racism in SA cricket forced Mpho Selowa to take up Uganda nationality

Former South Africa Under-17 and University Sports South Africa (USSA) cricketer Mpho Selowa has described how lack of opportunities forced him to ...
Sport
22 hours ago

They called me a monkey: ex-player claims shocking racism in SA cricket

Former SA fast bowler Ethy Mbhalati has lifted the lid on allegations of institutionalised racism at Northerns Cricket Union.
News
2 days ago

Cricket SA rocked by fresh allegations related to CEO Thabang Moroe's suspension

Embattled Cricket South Africa (CSA) have been rocked by fresh allegations that the organisation allegedly “concocted” a report that led to the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Why Sundowns or Pirates might go to the 2020-21 Champions League‚ even if ... Soccer
  2. How racism in SA cricket forced Mpho Selowa to take up Uganda nationality Cricket
  3. Why Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is in agreement with PSL chairman Irvin Khoza Soccer
  4. Black rugby coaches and former players throw their weight behind Black Lives ... Rugby
  5. EXCLUSIVE | Ex-South Africa ‘A’ fast bowler Ethy Mbhalati lifts the lid on ... Cricket

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X