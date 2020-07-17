'Rainbow nation does not exist in here' - South Africans react to Makhaya Ntini's candid interview about racism

Former Proteas bowler Makhaya Ntini's candid interview about his experience with racism throughout his cricket career has angered many South Africans on social media, sparking calls for a change in mindsets.

On Friday morning, Ntini told the SABC about how he was allegedly sidelined by white players and forced to counsel himself quietly. He said speaking up was never an option as he could have been labelled “bitter” and ungrateful.

He said he felt lonely.

“The first thing comes to loneliness is not to have someone knocking on your door to say 'let's go for dinner.' That is loneliness on its own. You would watch friends calling each other and having plans made right in front of you and you'd be skipped.”

He said he used to run to the stadium from the hotels because his teammates never wanted to sit with him. He said if he sat at the back, they moved to the front.

“We wore the same clothes and sang the national anthem. Those things, I had to find ways to overcome them.”

This is what people had to say: