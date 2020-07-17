Sport

Serena Williams set to play inaugural Kentucky tournament

17 July 2020 - 08:43 By afp.com
GQ magazine has social media opinions divided with its cover featuring tennis star, Serena Williams
GQ magazine has social media opinions divided with its cover featuring tennis star, Serena Williams
Image: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Serena Williams will make her return to the WTA tour at a new hardcourt tournament in Kentucky in August, organizers said on Thursday.

The Top Seed Open said 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams and 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens will be in the field when play begins on August 10.

Williams hasn't played since representing the United States in the Fed Cup in February, before the WTA tour along with most of global sport shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the WTA tour and the men's ATP tour are scheduled to resume in August.

Williams has already said she plans to enter the next scheduled Grand Slam tournament, the US Open, which is slated to begin in New York on August 31.

The Kentucky tournament was one of two new events confirmed by WTA chief executive Steve Simon last week as additions to the tour's revamped calendar.

WTA action is scheduled to resume with the Palermo Open in Italy starting on August 3.

Most read

  1. Why Sundowns or Pirates might go to the 2020-21 Champions League‚ even if ... Soccer
  2. How racism in SA cricket forced Mpho Selowa to take up Uganda nationality Cricket
  3. Why Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is in agreement with PSL chairman Irvin Khoza Soccer
  4. Black rugby coaches and former players throw their weight behind Black Lives ... Rugby
  5. EXCLUSIVE | Ex-South Africa ‘A’ fast bowler Ethy Mbhalati lifts the lid on ... Cricket

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X