Sport

Lewis Hamilton takes knee in muddled pre-race gesture

19 July 2020 - 15:59 By AFP
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton before the Formula One at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Hungaroring, Budapest, on July 19, 2020.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton before the Formula One at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Hungaroring, Budapest, on July 19, 2020.
Image: Darko Bandic/Pool via REUTERS

Lewis Hamilton took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign and Formula One's "End Racism" stance on Sunday during another chaotic pre-race gesture by drivers ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

After the muddled arrangements for the statement to be made ahead of the season-opening Austrian and Styrian Grands Prix, this was another poor example of the sport's lack of unity and commitment to this cause.

Drivers assembled in the parc ferme area just minutes after Max Verstappen had crashed his Red Bull on the way to the grid, hitting the barriers little more than 15 minutes before the race start.

According to the limited television pictures broadcast of the drivers' gesture, it appeared that 16 took a knee with Hamilton wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt and the rest in "End Racism" garments.

