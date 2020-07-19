Sport

Max Verstappen crashes on pre-grid lap at Hungary Grand Prix

19 July 2020 - 15:30 By AFP
Technicians carry a spare part for the car of Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen who crashed during the warm up ahead the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod near Budapest, Hungary, on July 19, 2020.
Image: Mark Thompson / POOL / AFP

Max Verstappen crashed his Red Bull car on his final lap on his way to the grid on Sunday for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen appeared to suffer a broken front wing and front suspension as he spun off in rain-affected slippery conditions at the Hungaroring.

The Dutchman lost control of his car as it slipped off into the barriers, but he recovered to steer his car to the forming grid for immediate repairs.

Early opinions from close observers suggested that it was possible he could be out of the race due to the extent of the suspension damage.

Verstappen had said several times during the weekend that his Red Bull car was difficult to control and tricky to drive due to lack of balance.

