Five black sportsmen in SA share their stories of racism in sport

“I felt lonely.”

“I didn't understand Afrikaans.”

“I was called a monkey while playing club cricket.”

These are just some of the experiences black sportsmen in SA have had to endure while playing the sport they love, representing their country and making a living.

It was Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi who set in motion the conversation around racism in sport and Black Lives Matter. Since his call for recognition that these issue are still prevalent, other sports stars, old and new, have come forward to talk of their experiences, including Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi.

These are their stories:

Siya Kolisi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared a heartfelt video on Instagram in which he said he felt isolated long before he joined rugby and became well-known. He explained the inequality he was exposed to as a young boy who worked hard just so he could help feed his family.