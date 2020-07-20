Hamilton on course to break Schumacher record at Ferrari-owned Mugello

Lewis Hamilton's early season form has raised the prospect that he could match or break Michael Schumacher's record of 91 Grand Prix wins on Ferrari's home soil in Italy in September.

World champion Hamilton has looked supreme in his last two outings and his victory in Hungary on Sunday was his 86th in Formula One.

This year's coronavirus-delayed season continues with four races in August - two at Hamilton's home circuit Silverstone, one in Spain and then the Belgian Grand Prix - before moving to Italy for two races.

Schumacher won five of his seven titles and gained 72 of his 91 victories with Ferrari.