FIA chief Todt hails Hamilton, stresses need for 'freedom' in anti-racism fight

International Automobile Federation (FIA) chief Jean Todt has hailed Formula One (F1) world champion Lewis Hamilton's strong anti-racism stance, but said that all drivers must be free to decide whether to demonstrate their support.

Todt told AFP in an interview that he had a long video call this week with Hamilton, who has issued stinging criticism of F1's organisers, saying the sport is "lacking leadership" on anti-racism efforts.

"I have a lot of esteem for anyone who has a calling, an engagement," Todt said, referring to Hamilton.

He also insisted that the FIA has been "engaged for a long time (to ensure) diversity, gender equality", pointing to the governing body's recent pledge to give over $1m to the sport's new 'We Race As One' diversity foundation.