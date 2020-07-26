Sport

Fabio Quartararo dominates again to win Andalucia MotoGP

26 July 2020 - 15:45 By AFP
Petronas Yamaha SRT's French rider Fabio Quartararo celebrates on the podium after winning the MotoGP race during the Andalucia Grand Prix at the Jerez race track in Jerez de la Frontera on July 26, 2020.
Image: JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo won for the second straight week at Jerez on Sunday as he dominated the Andalucia MotoGP while bikes crashed and broke down behind him in searing heat.

Quartararo, on a satellite Yamaha, was followed home by Spaniard Maverick Vinales and Italian veteran Valentino Rossi, both on Yamaha factory bikes, as only 13 of the 21 starters finished.

"That was tough," said Quartararo at the finish.

The Frenchman has won both races in the coronavirus-delayed MotoGP season.

"It feels so good to make back to back wins," he said.

Quartararo has a 50-point lead over the reigning champion Marc Marquez, who was absent with a broken arm.

While Quartararo disappeared up the track in the heat haze, the two Yamaha works riders had to fend off challenges from the Ducati-Pramac pair of Italian Francesco Bagnaia, who climbed to second before his engine failed, and Australian Jack Miller, who crashed.

Japanese rider Takaaki Nakagami (Honda-LCR) inherited fourth place.

Rossi showed that, at 41, he is still capable of competing.

The seven-time MotoGP world champion has always enjoyed cheeky celebrations and this time climbed onto a barrier and punched the air in a victory dance in front of a completely empty grandstand due to Covid-19 restrictions.

