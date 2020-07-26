Sport

Nic Dlamini returns to competitive cycling after injury nightmare in the Table Mountain national park

26 July 2020 - 11:02 By David Isaacson
Nic Dlamini will be in action on Tuesday in the northern Italian province of Burgos.
Image: Glyn KIRK / AFP

Nic Dlamini‚ injured by abusive rangers while training in the Table Mountain national park in December‚ will return to action after being named in the NTT Pro Cycling team for the Vuelta a Burgos.

The five-stage race through the northern Spanish province of Burgos kicks off on Tuesday and marks the resumption of the season suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Giacomo Nizzolo‚ who won the opening stage of the race last year‚ will lead the seven-man NTT team‚ which also includes SA climber Louis Meintjes.

Dlamini said he was looking forward to returning to competition after a lengthy hiatus.

“I haven’t pinned a number‚ I think‚ in 10 months now‚ if not more‚” he said in a recording issued by his team.

“I’m very excited and nervous‚ but I’ve done all the preparations so I’m really looking forward to the race‚ getting on the start line and having a number on my back.”

Dlamini’s left arm was broken by one of the rangers who stopped him to ask for a permit. He underwent surgery the next day.

Dlamini is taking legal action against them.

“There is a bit of progress‚ but obviously I’m still not allowed to talk about it.

“All I know is my lawyers are working on it‚ there have been emails back and forth.”

Dlamini said he was happy with his form after the team’s training camp in Lucca‚ Italy.

“At the moment I’m feeling I’m going to hit the best form of my life‚” he said‚ adding he had other races lined up for the season‚ including the Czech Tour and Luxembourg.

The team announced by NTT Pro Cycling is: Nizzolo‚ Max Walscheid‚ Meintjes‚ Ben O’Connor‚ Danilo Wyss‚ Benjamin Dyball and Dlamini.

