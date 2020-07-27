Caster Semenya on parenthood and running 800m
After weeks of teasing fans with pictures of baby outfits, athlete Caster Semenya has confirmed she is a mom and gave fans a glimpse into her journey.
Semenya, who is notoriously closed about her private life, told fans on her Twitter account what she had learnt about parenthood.
Things I discovered about being a parent, changing a diaper almost every hour, sterilizing bottles everyday, being a Guard every second and your schedule changes for life.#Parenthood— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) July 26, 2020
So it used to Me, then Us now My.— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) July 26, 2020
And it feels flipping great.
Semenya also spoke about not running the 800m. Her decisive reply was all her fans needed.
I was asked how I feel about not running 800m, my answer was simple, I make 800m, 800m doesn't make me. The same as news same WhatsApp group.— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) July 26, 2020
In March the Olympic 800m champion confirmed she would be changing focus to the 200m.
Semenya has refused to take testosterone-lowering medication and has been barred from competing in any distance over 400m to the mile.