Sport

Caster Semenya on parenthood and running 800m

27 July 2020 - 09:03 By Jessica Levitt
Caster Semenya has spoken about running and parenthood.
Caster Semenya has spoken about running and parenthood.
Image: Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for IAAF

After weeks of teasing fans with pictures of baby outfits, athlete Caster Semenya has confirmed she is a mom and gave fans a glimpse into her journey.

Semenya, who is notoriously closed about her private life, told fans on her Twitter account what she had learnt about parenthood.

Semenya also spoke about not running the 800m. Her decisive reply was all her fans needed.

In March the Olympic 800m champion confirmed she would be changing focus to the 200m. 

Semenya has refused to take testosterone-lowering medication and has been barred from competing in any distance over 400m to the mile. 

Caster Semenya reveals a change in focus

Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya confirmed she would focus on the 200m “no matter what” after winning the Gauteng North 200m title in Pretoria on ...
Sport
4 months ago

Is Caster Semenya turning her focus to the 200m?

Caster Semenya tore nearly half a second off her 200m personal best in a league race at the weekend‚ strengthening speculation that she is turning to ...
Sport
4 months ago

Caster Semenya finds fresh hunting grounds

It's nearly time for Caster Semenya's big reveal.
Sport
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Highlands Park receive 'unbelievable' offer for sale of their PSL franchise Soccer
  2. Former Cricket SA CEO Haroon Lorgat breaks silence over botched T20 Global ... Cricket
  3. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Cricket SA finally gets much needed wake-up call. But ... Sport
  4. New SABC Sport boss Gary Rathbone wants broadcaster to rock Sport
  5. Campaign season to elect new president open as Cricket SA prepares for AGM Cricket

Latest Videos

Bush Doesn't Care About Black People
Kanye West makes chaotic presidential rally debut in South Carolina
X