EXCLUSIVE | Controversy hits Sascoc’s ‘Secret Seven’ disciplinary body

A fresh controversy has engulfed the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), this time to do with the body bringing disciplinary action against suspended acting president Barry Hendricks.

Sascoc’s Judicial Body has been investigating charges against Hendricks for more than three months.

But several sports officials are claiming the body was not set up correctly, a charge denied by the Sascoc board, led by acting president Aleck Skhosana.

However, four of the seven people whose names have been linked to the Judicial Body have told TimesLIVE they had not been appointed and they had not been involved in any aspect of the Hendricks disciplinary process.

SO WHO IS SERVING ON THE JUDICIAL BODY?

Judicial Body chairman Willem Edeling said he had been appointed by the board in 2018, when the Judicial Body was added to the Sascoc constitution.

The charter states “the board shall appoint the members of the Judicial Body” and that it must comprise at least seven members, each of whom will have one vote.