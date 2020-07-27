Sport

WATCH | Shirtless and lotsa leg: Itu Khune's training gets all the likes

27 July 2020 - 10:28 By Jessica Levitt
Khune is working on his fitness and we're here for it.
Image: Instagram/Itu Khune

Lockdown hasn't stopped soccer player Itu Khune from keeping up his fitness.

Throughout the four months South Africans have had restricted activity, Khune has been posting videos of his home workouts.

His latest effort probably saw more double taps than usual though. Why? Well, because he pulled up his short and flaunted those toned thighs.

Obvs, fans were here for it. The video got more than 125,000 views.

Here's more snaps of the Chiefs player working out.

