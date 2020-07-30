Lewis Hamilton eyes 'super weird' seventh home Silverstone triumph

Fresh from two dominant triumphs, Lewis Hamilton will seek to complete an early-season hat-trick and extend his home wins record to seven without his usual impassioned supporters in "super weird" circumstances at this weekend's British Grand Prix.

The six-time world champion and current standings leader has always drawn energy from the big crowds that support him at Silverstone, but this year's event will be run behind closed doors in front of empty grandstands.

"The British Grand Prix is the best and that's particularly because of the fans -- thousands and thousands always turn up to create a great spectacle," said the Briton.

"So, it is going to be super weird to be there without them."

For Hamilton, that means no crowd-surfing celebrations and keeping his feet on the ground as he bids to add to his wins at the Styrian and Hungarian Grands Prix as the coronavirus-delayed 2020 season returns.