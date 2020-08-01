Sport

Lewis Hamilton takes pole for home British GP

01 August 2020 - 16:50 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 on track during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on August 01, 2020 in Northampton, England.
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 on track during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on August 01, 2020 in Northampton, England.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for his home British Grand Prix in a track record time on Saturday.

The 35-year-old, who is chasing a record seventh win at Silverstone on Sunday, was joined on the front row by Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas with Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualifying third.

The pole was the 91st of Hamilton's career and seventh at Silverstone. 

Most read

  1. Amakhosi boss Motaung speaks out on coach Middendorp's future at Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  2. 'We have been patient at Kaizer Chiefs', says Amakhosi boss Motaung Soccer
  3. PSL releases much-awaited revised fixtures: Premiership to restart with ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs express surprise over Barcelona’s strikingly similar new jersey Soccer
  5. Letters from Cricket SA attorneys gag North West president from speaking about ... Cricket

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...

Related articles

  1. Hamilton takes pole for home British GP Motorsport
  2. Grosjean and Hamilton clear the air over antiracism protests Motorsport
  3. Hamilton aims to stay in F1 for 'at least' three more years Motorsport
  4. Lewis Hamilton eyes 'super weird' seventh home Silverstone triumph Sport
X