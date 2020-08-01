Wayde van Niekerk's latest test for Covid-19 has come back negative‚ but he will be unable to compete in Italy on Saturday night.

An earlier test had come back positive on Friday‚ but he underwent another test that produced a negative result on Saturday.

The word from his camp was that he was unable to jump through all the hoops - various protocols that included further medical tests - in order to line up in what was supposed to be his first race abroad since injuring his right knee in a game of tag rugby in 2017.