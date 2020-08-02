Sport

Noah Lyles says Christian Coleman must be more responsible after missed tests

02 August 2020 - 12:42 By Reuters
Noah Lyles (left) defeats Christian Coleman to win the 200m in July 2019 in Des Moines in the US.
Noah Lyles (left) defeats Christian Coleman to win the 200m in July 2019 in Des Moines in the US.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

World 200 metres champion Noah Lyles has said fellow American sprinter Christian Coleman must show more responsibility after he was provisionally suspended for breaching whereabouts rules.

Coleman, the 100m world champion, narrowly escaped a ban last year for missing three doping tests but was suspended in June after again breaching the rules.

He may now miss next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Lyles, who along with Coleman was part of the United States relay team that won the 4x100m gold at the world championships in 2019, said a potential ban for his 24-year-old team mate could hurt their chances at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"You are just hoping for a little more responsibility," Lyles told the BBC.

"It hurts because we want to go to Tokyo and aim for the world record."

Lyles, 23, had previously told US media that his relationship with Coleman was not good, but he said he did not want to see his compatriot banned.

Three failures to properly file whereabouts information or being absent at the hour stated, all within a 12-month period, can result in a one- or two-year suspension.

"You don't wish anyone to be missing tests.

"That's the quickest way to an accidental suspension. It hurts to see it in the track world," Lyles added.

"The whereabouts system has been pretty easy for me. I believe I've had two instances where I missed tests, one their fault, one mine.

"They happened in completely different years and ever since then I haven't had any missed tests.

"If you have missed one, definitely get someone to watch over that for you, to be that nagging voice in your ear," he said.

MORE:

Caster Semenya: the athlete who fought for her rights on and off the track

Caster Semenya's success on the running track made South Africans proud, and her fight against discrimination has earned praise around the world.
Lifestyle
8 hours ago

Gymnast's high Olympics hopes not deterred by horrendous injury

Despite a horrendous injury the promising gymnast was not about to give up on her dreams of competing at the Olympics and other international events.
Sport
14 hours ago

Don’t hold your breath for Olympics in Tokyo

A few months before the London 2012 Olympics, Cameron van der Burgh sat in a Pretoria restaurant and explained exactly how he intended to break the ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. Smith breaks silence on Ntini: 'I was taken aback by Makhaya's stuff' Cricket
  2. Kaizer Chiefs express surprise over Barcelona’s strikingly similar new jersey Soccer
  3. Amakhosi boss Motaung speaks out on coach Middendorp's future at Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  4. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Bobby on a merry beat of madness in trying times Sport
  5. PSL releases much-awaited revised fixtures: Premiership to restart with ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...
X