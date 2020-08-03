Sport

WATCH | 'You can't stop us' - new Nike ad addresses BLM, Covid-19 & human rights

03 August 2020 - 08:54 By Cebelihle Bhengu
American tennis champ Serena Williams is featured in the new Nike advert.
American tennis champ Serena Williams is featured in the new Nike advert.
Image: JULIAN FINNEY/GETTY IMAGES

Nike’s new 'You can’t stop us' advert has all the love for addressing social issues, including Black Lives Matter, LGBTQI+ rights, equality and the coronavirus pandemic.

It features big names in sport, including LeBron James, Serena and Venus Williams, and Colin Kaepernick.

The ad is narrated by women’s soccer star and equal play activist Megan Rapinoe. CNN reported it took 4,000 hours of sports footage to create the advert.

Addressing the halting of organised sports events due to Covid-19, Rapinoe says: “We know things won’t always go our way, but whatever it is, we’ll find a way.”

Narrating the scene from Kaepernick’s silent protest against racism, she says: “And when things aren’t fair, we’ll come together for change.”

On YouTube, where the advert has been viewed more than 38-million times, Nike says: "You can’t stop Meghan Rapinoe, Serena Williams or Lebron James. Just as you can’t stop Naomi Osaka, Cristiano Ronaldo or Leo Baker. Because as athletes, we are never alone. Sport unites us, strengthens us, keeps us pushing ahead. No matter what, we will always come back stronger, together.”

MORE

Don't hold your breath for Tokyo

A few months before the London 2012 Olympics, Cameron van der Burgh sat in a Pretoria restaurant and explained exactly how he intended to break the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Smith breaks silence on Ntini: 'I was taken aback by Makhaya's stuff'

South Africa’s director of cricket Graeme Smith does not expect the national team to be back in action until November at the earliest and confirmed ...
Sport
1 day ago

Alviro Petersen on racism in cricket: 'Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players'

Former Proteas batsman Alviro Petersen has lifted the lid on racial issues in cricket and in the national team.
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Smith breaks silence on Ntini: 'I was taken aback by Makhaya's stuff' Cricket
  2. Kaizer Chiefs express surprise over Barcelona’s strikingly similar new jersey Soccer
  3. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Bobby on a merry beat of madness in trying times Sport
  4. Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth 'not complicit in' racism and assault: report Rugby
  5. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane not taking anything for granted Sport

Latest Videos

"Damaged" Mercedes G-Wagon and crimen injuria: Norma Gigaba faces possible trial
Hartswater horror: The family killing that rocked the Northern Cape farming ...
X