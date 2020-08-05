The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board wants suspended president Barry Hendricks ousted from the organisation at a disciplinary hearing scheduled for August 15.

The notice to attend the disciplinary hearing‚ issued by the chairman of Sascoc’s Judicial Body‚ Willem Edeling‚ comes as Sam Ramsamy assured Sascoc members that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would allow them to hold a special general meeting on an online platform.

The special general meeting is a key step towards holding the Sascoc election that had been scheduled for late March but delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

If found guilty and suspended from Sascoc‚ Hendricks would be prevented from standing in the ballot‚ where he is considered the favourite to win the vote for presidency.

All the elected and co-opted members on the Sascoc board intend standing in the election‚ including acting president Aleck Skhosana and Kaya Majeke‚ who are also presidential candidates.

There are two charges levelled against Hendricks.