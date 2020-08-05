World No.1 Justin Thomas gunning for elusive second major in San Francisco

Newly-crowned world number one Justin Thomas said on Tuesday he was aiming to finally capture an elusive second major title at the PGA Championship in San Francisco this week.

The 27-year-old American, whose maiden major title came at the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, said he felt no satisfaction getting a major under his belt early in his career.

"I could argue that I should have got it sooner," he told reporters at TPC Harding Park.

"I would definitely say I've underachieved, saying I've only had one so far in my career.

"I've felt almost getting the second one has been harder than the first one."