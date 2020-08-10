Sport

Collin Morikawa savours his first major title after claiming victory at the PGA Championship

10 August 2020 - 06:58 By Reuters
Collin Morikawa of the United States celebrates with the Wanamaker Trophy and the champion's watch after winning the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park
Collin Morikawa of the United States celebrates with the Wanamaker Trophy and the champion's watch after winning the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park
Image: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Collin Morikawa savoured his first major title after shooting a final round 64 at Harding Park to claim victory at the PGA Championship, and the 23-year-old American says he is just getting started.

Despite appearing in just his second major, Morikawa, who began playing the game at five-years-old in California, said he felt it was his destiny to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday.

“When I woke up today, I was like, this is meant to be,” he said.

“It doesn’t stop here. I’ve got a very good taste of what this is like.”

The only thing missing from Sunday’s win was the fans, said Morikawa. Spectators were not allowed on the course in west San Francisco due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I really do miss the fans. I know we all had to have some type of adjustment not having fans,” he said.

They were especially missed when he hit the drive of his life on the 294-yard par-four 16th as he was unable to see where the ball landed because a tree was obscuring his view.

It settled seven feet from the cup, leaving him with a putt for eagle that he would sink to set up victory.

“This is the one time I really wish there were crowds right there,” he said of the drive. Morikawa, who now has three wins on his resume, said he wanted to be consistently in the hunt for titles, not just at the biggest events.

“The majors are going to be circled, just like everyone else, but I’ve got to focus on every single week,” he said.

“I’m not trying to come out and just win the majors.”

With the win, Morikawa joined Rory McIlroy, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in winning the PGA Championship before turning 24.

“It’s great company,” he said.

“You know, it’s been crazy, because this entire start of my professional career, I see all the things comparing (me) to Tiger and ... Tiger is on a completely different level. I think we all know that.

“But any time you’re in the conversation of the greats, Jack, Rory, Tiger, no matter who it is, if you’re in that conversation, you’re doing something well.”

MORE:

Briton Justin Rose preparing for tight finish to PGA Championship

Justin Rose expects a nervy final round at the PGA Championship on Sunday with a number of young players gunning for their first major, but the ...
Sport
23 hours ago

China’s Li grabs two-stroke lead at PGA Championship

San Francisco — China’s Li Haotong may not have been on anyone’s radar ahead of this week’s PGA Championship but he thrust himself into the mix with ...
Sport
2 days ago

Brawny DeChambeau shows silky skills with 95-foot putt at PGA Championship

A bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau's big hitting has been the talk of the golf world since the sport returned from its Covid-19 break, but the American ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Amakhosi leaving no stone unturned as league race resumes Sport
  2. Van Jaarsveld on Tsolekile’s match-fixing allegation: ‘I have nothing to hide’ Cricket
  3. Lakay free-kick in dying seconds earns Sundowns 3-2 win over Wits Soccer
  4. Return to football empty as the stadium‚ but Celtic lift themselves to reach ... Soccer
  5. Ben Stokes to miss rest of Pakistan series Cricket

Latest Videos

"No tears for trash": Ceramics as a response to gender-based violence
"This is an extension of who I am": Woman film director changing the narrative
X