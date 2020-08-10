Sport

Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jnr exhibition rescheduled

10 August 2020 - 16:46 By Reuters
Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson
Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson
Image: REUTERS/ STEVE MARCUS

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson's exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. has been pushed back to November 28 from September 12, The Ring magazine has said.

The eight-round fight, which will be part of a three-hour pay per view event shown on virtual social media and music platform Triller, had been moved because Tyson's camp felt they could maximize revenue by rescheduling, the report added.

Tyson teased fans about a possible return in May when the 54-year-old posted videos of himself training.

The 51-year-old Jones, who has simultaneously held a record seven belts, last fought in 2018.

