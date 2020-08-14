'Racism won't go away': Peter de Villiers on sports development in Western Cape

Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers said the Western Cape government has “robbed” residents in Paarl of sports development.

De Villiers said the DA-led municipality was prioritising “luxurious lifestyles for whites” and not doing enough to develop sporting facilities in schools in underprivileged communities in the province.

“The municipality robbed the Paarl community of its sports stadium by giving it to a formerly privileged school. It has again shown its contempt for people of colour by granting permission for a storm water drain to be dug across a school playground,” said De Villiers.

De Villiers claimed that the only public school, Noorder Paarl High, with a sports field is always “in the firing line” when it comes to development plans for white residents of Paarl.

He said “privileged schools” with more than seven sports fields are left alone.

“First, the school was vacated as a result of an apartheid eviction order, but the hand of God prevailed over these demon spirits. Then the authorities wanted to turn the school’s sports field into an emergency landing strip for helicopters. Then they wanted to build houses on the land,” De Villiers said on Facebook.

“The school has just one sports field. This is a relative luxury. Most schools for children of colour in Paarl have no sports facilities at all because the town prioritises luxurious lifestyles for whites.”