'Racism won't go away': Peter de Villiers on sports development in Western Cape
Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers said the Western Cape government has “robbed” residents in Paarl of sports development.
De Villiers said the DA-led municipality was prioritising “luxurious lifestyles for whites” and not doing enough to develop sporting facilities in schools in underprivileged communities in the province.
“The municipality robbed the Paarl community of its sports stadium by giving it to a formerly privileged school. It has again shown its contempt for people of colour by granting permission for a storm water drain to be dug across a school playground,” said De Villiers.
De Villiers claimed that the only public school, Noorder Paarl High, with a sports field is always “in the firing line” when it comes to development plans for white residents of Paarl.
He said “privileged schools” with more than seven sports fields are left alone.
“First, the school was vacated as a result of an apartheid eviction order, but the hand of God prevailed over these demon spirits. Then the authorities wanted to turn the school’s sports field into an emergency landing strip for helicopters. Then they wanted to build houses on the land,” De Villiers said on Facebook.
“The school has just one sports field. This is a relative luxury. Most schools for children of colour in Paarl have no sports facilities at all because the town prioritises luxurious lifestyles for whites.”
Earlier this year, sports minister Nathi Mthethwa acknowledged that little was being done to develop sports in underprivileged schools. He said black people and women were still underrepresented in South African sport.
“Black Africans and women are underrepresented in every sphere of SA sport. Less than 10% of the 25,000 schools participate in sport,” Mthethwa said, emphasising that this needed major improvement.
De Villiers said it was time for underprivileged schools in Paarl to be prioritised, and called for an end to systematic racism in schools.
“We have had more than enough of these racist attitudes,” he said. “Black lives matter — also in Paarl.”
Responding to De Villiers's claims, the Western Cape government told TimesLIVE it prioritises delivering services to all residents and focuses specifically on uplifting vulnerable communities.
“Our painful apartheid past left many communities without access, and this is something we are determined to undo. We always uphold the principles of equality and non-discrimination,” said the provincial government.
“This is illustrated by our work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic in providing services, including health-care services, humanitarian relief, social support, the ongoing delivery of housing and support to schools across the province.
“It is also the reason we are determined to fight against the second pandemic of unemployment, hunger, and increasing levels of poverty. It is our poorest residents who have been hit the hardest by the lockdown and we need to save jobs, provide nutrition, and ensure greater access to opportunities for all our people.”
