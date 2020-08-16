Sport

Brady defeats Gauff in straight sets to reach first WTA final

16 August 2020 - 10:47 By Reuters
Coco Gauff missed out on the final.
Coco Gauff missed out on the final.
Image: TPN/Getty Images

American Jennifer Brady defeated compatriot Coco Gauff 6-2 6-4 at the Top Seed Open on Saturday, earning a spot in her first WTA final.

The outdoor, hard court tournament in Lexington, Kentucky, marks the first WTA event in the United States since the coronavirus outbreak forced a hiatus and upended the professional sports calendar.

World no. 49 Brady used a powerful serve to her advantage over Gauff at the fanless tournament, firing off eight aces and winning nearly 85% of her first-serve points, to set up a final clash with Switzerland's Jil Teichmann.

"I've been working a little bit on all aspects of the serve, mainly the stroke and the timing of the serve, more technique, things like that," said Brady. "If I'm able to serve well, I'm able to start the point aggressive, start it in my favor."

Teichmann, who won both of her two WTA titles at clay court tournaments last year, defeated American Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-2 to earn her final berth.

"Obviously everyone thinks I'm just a clay court player - I think I've proven it's not only this way," the 23-year-old said. "I've been feeling great on hard courts since the beginning of the year... My goal was just to keep on this level."

Brady and Teichmann face off on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET (1500 GMT). 

MORE:

Fiona Ferro is the first champion in five months as WTA Tour returns

France's Fiona Ferro became the first WTA champion in five months on Sunday as she overpowered Anett Kontaveit 6-2 7-5 to win the Palermo Ladies ...
Sport
6 days ago

World No.1 Ash Barty pulls out of US Open over coronavirus fears

World number one Ashleigh Barty pulled out of the US Open on Thursday over fears about the coronavirus pandemic in a major blow for the Grand Slam, ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Halep withdraws from Palermo, organisers 'profoundly disappointed'

World number two Simona Halep has withdrawn from next month's Palermo Ladies Open following Italy's decision to impose a mandatory quarantine for ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Middendorp suggests Sundowns played chess signing Maluleka from Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  2. PODCAST | Geoffrey Toyana is ‘disappointed and disgusted’ by CSA president ... Cricket
  3. ‘Hurt’ Smith responds to Tsolekile: ‘I was never in charge of selections’ Cricket
  4. 'The pandemic has taken us back in time': Currie Cup gets its prestige back Rugby
  5. Chiefs storm back from 2-0 down against Polokwane to stretch lead in title race Soccer

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
X