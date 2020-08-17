Applications for the second wave of Covid-19 relief funding for athletes have opened and will close at the end on the final day of August‚ the sport‚ arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa announced in Pretoria on Monday.

Athletes will have between August 18 to August 31 to apply and the maximum amount of relief available per applicant is set at R6‚600.

The ministry opened the first wave of the fund in April with R150m made available. Athletes who benefitted from the previous funds do not qualify for the second wave.

“Note that a list of all sport beneficiaries who benefited during the first wave will be posted on the various department platforms and also be given to Federations and sports entities to guard against any form of double dipping‚” said Mthethwa.

The minister said his department will be rolling-out two processes to implement sector relief.