Sport

Running legend Nick Bester in ICU after being stripped & attacked with rocks

Pictures released by his son show Bester bleeding from a head wound

30 August 2020 - 21:50 By Jessica Levitt
Nick Bester was attacked while training on Sunday.
Nick Bester was attacked while training on Sunday.
Image: Shaun-Nick Instagram

Comrades icon and well-known running coach Nick Bester is being treated in ICU after being attacked while out on a training run in the Magaliesberg on Sunday morning, his son Shaun-Nick confirmed.

In an Instagram post showing a bloodied Bester in shorts and a shirt, Shaun-Nick said his father was beaten with rocks.

He said his father has three broken ribs, a broken cheek bone and his body has experienced trauma from the attack.

"They took of his clothes and tied him up and left him in the mountain. He managed to escape down the mountain by sliding on his back until he was right against someone’s fence."

Bester is in hospital receiving medical treatment and scans, said his son.

Messages of support have been pouring in for the running icon.

Bester is the team manager of Nedbank Running Clubs. 

Administrator at Nedbank Running Club, Adriaan Cronje, told The Citizen that Bester was undergoing surgery.

READ MORE:

Pet lover and ‘gentle soul’ gunned down in Noordhoek house 'robbery'

A 30-year-old trail runner and dog grooming business owner was shot and killed during a suspected robbery at his home in Noordhoek, Cape Town, at the ...
News
9 months ago

'It turned our family upside down,' says son of murdered cyclist

Testifying at the trial of Zimbabwean Blessing Bveni on Wednesday, Robert McPherson told the Cape Town high court how his father's brutal death in ...
News
6 months ago

Well-known rock climber killed during robbery at Mpumalanga resort

Respected rock climber David Wade was shot dead when he tried to help security guards during a robbery at an adventure farm in Waterval Boven, ...
News
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Khoza on Wits sale: 'What I know is that there is a trust that bought a club' Soccer
  2. Highlands Boss Kaftel: Deal for sale to Sukazi will happen‚ or not‚ in next two ... Soccer
  3. Sandilands saves two penalties as Orlando Pirates end winless streak against ... Soccer
  4. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | One wonders what message the boy will write Sport
  5. Seven defenders: Mosimane explains why he crammed Sundowns' back four against ... Soccer

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
X