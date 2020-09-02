Sport

Serena Williams breaks another record and fans are here for it — 'she's the greatest'

02 September 2020 - 11:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
American tennis champ Serena Williams has won 102 US Open matches.
Image: JULIAN FINNEY/GETTY IMAGES

Fans of Serena Williams are cheering after she won her first-round match at the US Open on Tuesday, which also happened to be her daughter's third birthday. The New York Post reports that she broke Chris Evert's record by winning the most US Open matches, with 102.

Williams played against Kristie Ahn, the world’s 96th ranked player. She won 7-5-6-3. 

Fans hope Williams will bag her 24th Grand Slam title, as one dubbed her the greatest athlete “of our time”.

The 23-times Grand Slam champion and Ahn played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, for the first time without fans cheering because of the Covid-19 social distancing protocols.

Here's some of the messages shared on Twitter:

