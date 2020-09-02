Serena Williams breaks another record and fans are here for it — 'she's the greatest'
Fans of Serena Williams are cheering after she won her first-round match at the US Open on Tuesday, which also happened to be her daughter's third birthday. The New York Post reports that she broke Chris Evert's record by winning the most US Open matches, with 102.
Williams played against Kristie Ahn, the world’s 96th ranked player. She won 7-5-6-3.
Fans hope Williams will bag her 24th Grand Slam title, as one dubbed her the greatest athlete “of our time”.
The 23-times Grand Slam champion and Ahn played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, for the first time without fans cheering because of the Covid-19 social distancing protocols.
Here's some of the messages shared on Twitter:
Any discussion of the greatest athlete of our time should begin & end w/ one name: #SerenaWilliams. pic.twitter.com/RkMu8XVwbY— Richard Sigurdson (@R_Sigurdson) September 2, 2020
Serena wins! Nice exchange at the net and she even touched racquets! #SerenaWilliams #usopen pic.twitter.com/NGkAWBmqow— Matilda Wormwood (@slave4stu) September 1, 2020
Congrats #SerenaWilliams for setting the record for the highest singles victories in #USOpen history... 💪— Dhruv Sekhar (@directordhruv) September 2, 2020
“U r the author of ur own destiny
write urself into history books”#Tennis pic.twitter.com/yepsGIERqW
Another milestone..... to the next round we move #SerenaWilliams #USOpen2020 pic.twitter.com/RFT2N6lTbv— Duchess of Chelsea💙 (@synncube) September 2, 2020
#SerenaWilliams appreciation tweet ♥️ pic.twitter.com/AsmYGhtnzN— All About Eve India (@allabouteve_in) September 2, 2020
Tennis!!!! I’m so happy you’re back! #usopen #serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/vxQyZ6G6EL— Tina Biggs (@TinaBina1984) September 1, 2020