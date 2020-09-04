PODCAST | Fan face-off part two: Chiefs vs Sundowns

In today's podcast we have part two of the fan face-off between Kaizer Chiefs fan Mkhuseli Ngcube and his opposite number from Mamelodi Sundowns, Sive Yekanye.

We are one match away from the curtain falling down on the 2019-20 Absa Premiership season.

The champions will be crowned on the final day of the season. We head to the finish line with Chiefs and Sundowns tied on 56 points. Amakhosi and Abafana Bes'tyle are hoping to be the first to get their hands on the R15m winner's cheque. Which coach will catch the bounty?

Will Ernst Middendorp win his first ever league title in his coaching career? Pitso Mosimane is looking to take Sundowns to their third successive championship. He will become the first coach to win five league titles in the PSL era, and is now tied on four with Gordon Igesund, who won it with Manning Rangers, Orlando Pirates, Santos and Sundowns. The late Ted Dumitru won two each with Sundowns and Chiefs. Gavin Hunt won three with SuperSport and one with Bidvest Wits. Mosimane has hopes of handing the Brazilians their 10th title, La Decima, in the Premier Soccer League era.

Can it not be Saturday already.

Listen in for yourself: