Akani Simbine made a triumphant return to international competition in Marseille on Thursday night‚ winning the 100 metres.

The Commonwealth Games champion clocked 10.19sec to edge Ivorian Arthur Cissé (10.21) and American Michael Rodgers (10.27).

In the heats earlier‚ Simbine ran into a 3.6mps head wind to cross the line first in 10.31 ahead of Rodgers (10.45).

In the other eliminator Cisse posted the fastest time of the heats‚ registering a 10.27 into a 2.2mps head wind.