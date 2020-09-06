Frenchman Pierre Gasly wins astonishing Italian Grand Prix

France's Pierre Gasly won an astonishing and nail-biting Italian Grand Prix for Italy-based AlphaTauri on Sunday in a race with none of the usual names on the podium.

McLaren's Spaniard Carlos Sainz finished second with Racing Point's Lance Stroll third and Mercedes's championship leader Lewis Hamilton finishing seventh after starting on pole position and dropping to last.

The victory was a first in Formula One for Gasly and the first for a French driver since Olivier Panis in 1996.