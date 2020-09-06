Sport

Frenchman Pierre Gasly wins astonishing Italian Grand Prix

06 September 2020 - 17:27 By Reuters
AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly celebrates winning the Italian Grand Prix.
AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly celebrates winning the Italian Grand Prix.
Image: REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

France's Pierre Gasly won an astonishing and nail-biting Italian Grand Prix for Italy-based AlphaTauri on Sunday in a race with none of the usual names on the podium.

McLaren's Spaniard Carlos Sainz finished second with Racing Point's Lance Stroll third and Mercedes's championship leader Lewis Hamilton finishing seventh after starting on pole position and dropping to last.

The victory was a first in Formula One for Gasly and the first for a French driver since Olivier Panis in 1996. 

MORE:

Racing Point drop appeal against Formula One brake ducts penalty

Racing Point have dropped an appeal against a $473,520 fine and 15 point penalty for copying Mercedes' 2019 brake ducts, the Formula One (F1) team ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Mercedes F1 spent $442m in 2019 but still made money

Formula One champions Mercedes spent £333m ($442m or roughly R7.33bn) in winning both titles last year but still reported a profit, according to the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Renault to be named Alpine from 2021 F1 season

Renault will rename its team Alpine from the 2021 season, the Formula One (F1) team said in a statement ahead of the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Sport
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Staunch fan Rebecca Malope after Chiefs capitulated on the final day: 'I must ... Soccer
  2. Mosimane on rivals Chiefs: 'We are competing with a team that didn’t even play ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Mosimane: ‘You have to give it to Chiefs – they have won nothing ... Soccer
  4. CSA AGM postponed due to quotas Sport
  5. Heartbreak for Kaizer Chiefs as they have the league in their grasp‚ but blow it Soccer

Latest Videos

'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
X