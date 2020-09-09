Sport

'I won this battle long ago': Caster Semenya on losing at Swiss supreme court

09 September 2020 - 09:53 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Caster Semenya says the decision has just made her stronger.
Image: Caster Semenya via Facebook

Double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya has responded to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland’s decision, saying: “A man can change the rules, but he can’t rule her life."

On Tuesday night, Semenya lost her long legal battle against regulations requiring women with high testosterone levels to take medication to compete internationally between 400m to a mile.

TimesLIVE reported that Switzerland’s supreme court dismissed Semenya's bid to overturn last year’s ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The bid ordered her to take medication to reduce her naturally high testosterone levels before competing in events between 400m and 1,500m.

The ruling means Semenya cannot defend her Olympic 800m title at the Tokyo Games next year or compete in any events from 400m unless she agrees to lower her testosterone level through medication.

On social media, Semenya said while she may have failed to overturn the rule, the truth was she won the battle long ago.

“Go back to my achievements, then you will understand. Doors might be closed [but are] not locked,” said Semenya.

In a statement, Semenya said she would continue to fight for the human rights of female athletes.

“I am very disappointed by this ruling‚ but refuse to let World Athletics drug me or stop me from being who I am‚” she said.

“Excluding female athletes or endangering our health solely because of our natural abilities puts World Athletics on the wrong side of history.

“I will continue to fight for the human rights of female athletes‚ both on the track and off the track, until we can all run free the way we were born. I know what is right and will do all I can to protect basic human rights for young girls everywhere.”

Following the ruling, messages of support rolled in for Semenya.

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:

- TimesLIVE

