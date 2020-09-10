Sport

SA's Reid keeps his spot on New York Breakers roster

10 September 2020 - 07:30 By David Isaacson
South Africa's Christopher Reid in action on April 9 2019 in Durban.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

SA’s US-based backstroke specialist Christopher Reid has been retained by the New York Breakers for the 2020/21 International Swim League, the franchise announced on Wednesday. 

Freestyle sprinter Brad Tandy, however, was not on the new roster, although no reason was given for his omission. 

The ISL comprises 10 franchises in total. 

Reid and Tandy competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, where Tandy made the final of the 50m freestyle and Reid the semifinals of the 100m backstroke. 

The ISL will stage a solidarity camp in Budapest from October 11 to November 23.​

