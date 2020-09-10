Sport

Sebastian Vettel to join Aston Martin Formula One team from 2021

10 September 2020 - 09:18 By Reuters
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel looks on in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 12, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel looks on in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 12, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Four times Formula One (F1) world champion Sebastian Vettel will race for Aston Martin, the renamed Racing Point team, from 2021, the Canadian-owned outfit said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old German replaces Mexican Sergio Perez, whose departure at the end of the 2020 season was announced on Wednesday.

"I am pleased to finally share this exciting news about my future.

"I'm extremely proud to say that I will become an Aston Martin driver in 2021," Vettel said in a team statement.

MORE:

Formula One to revisit reverse-grid sprint race plan

Formula One is set to push for reverse-grid sprint races in place of qualifying at some circuits next year after Sunday's thrilling Italian Grand ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Simon Roberts appointed acting principal of Williams F1 team

The Williams Formula One team promoted managing director Simon Roberts to the role of acting principal on Tuesday following the departure of the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Mercedes take the blame for Hamilton's Monza error

Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton should not have blamed himself for an error that denied him a 90th career victory at last Sunday's Italian Grand ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Gavin Hunt suddenly finds himself in the midst of a Kaizer Chiefs storm Soccer
  2. EXCLUSIVE | We reveal identity of CSA person behind decision to revoke ... Cricket
  3. Kaizer Chiefs fire coach Ernst Middendorp Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane: 'I am not playing the race card here because I don’t need to do ... Soccer
  5. Junior Khanye: 'I am still a Kaizer Chiefs fan, from the bottom of my heart'​ Soccer

Latest Videos

Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
X