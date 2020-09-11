Caster's powerful message after court ruling: 'I will continue to fight for rights of female athletes'
Two-time 800m Olympic champion Caster Semenya has remained resilient in the face of another defeat, after the Swiss Federal Tribunal this week dismissed an appeal around the female eligibility guidelines by Athletics SA.
The court ruled that the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to force female athletes with naturally occurring high levels of testosterone competing in events from the 400m to the mile, to take medication or undergo surgery to reduce those levels, must remain.
Semenya and ASA appealed the decision and ASA has said it will appeal to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa to discuss steps to allow Semenya to compete without taking medication or undergo surgery.
Semenya, meanwhile, has remained steadfast in her determination to continue running, saying she will “fight for the human rights of female athletes, both on and off the track, until we can run free the way we were born”.
She posted the message on her Instagram account, again showing that the fight is not yet over.
The post was filled with comments from well-known entertainment and sport personalities including Bonang Matheba, Gerda Steyn and Hulisani Ravele.