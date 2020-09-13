Sport

Colombian Sergio Higuita abandons Tour de France after heavy crash

13 September 2020 - 15:06 By Reuters
Fans line up at Lyon to Grand Colombier during the Tour de France on September 13, 2020.
Fans line up at Lyon to Grand Colombier during the Tour de France on September 13, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Colombian champion Sergio Higuita abandoned the Tour de France after banging his head on the ground in a crash early in the 15th stage on Sunday.

EF Education First rider Higuita went down hard 162km from the finish after losing balance when Luxembourg’s Bob Jungels suddenly swerved in front of him.

Higuita crashed again a few kilometres later and he got off his bike with 134km to go. He was conscious and being attended to by race doctors.

"Sergio is fine. Broken hand or finger(s). X-rays will reveal the exact nature of injury. No head injury. Second crash was due to not being able to grab the brakes properly," team manager Jonathan Vaughters said.

Higuita was 16th overall, 26:12 behind overall leader Primoz Roglic of Slovenia.

Frenchman Romain Bardet pulled out of the race two days ago due to concussion following a heavy crash after completing the 13th stage. 

MORE:

All Tour de France riders test negative for COVID-19

All 22 teams will start the 10th stage of the Tour de France after their riders tested negative for COVID-19, organisers said in a statement on ...
Sport
5 days ago

Tour de France riders await coronavirus tests day

Tour de France teams were crossing their fingers as the peloton headed for the first rest day's battery of coronavirus tests which could trigger team ...
Sport
1 week ago

Roglic claims yellow as fellow Slovenian Pogacar wins Tour stage nine

Primoz Roglic took command of the Tour de France as Briton Adam Yates's limits were exposed in the second mountain test on Sunday.
Sport
6 days ago

Froome and Thomas omitted from Ineos's Tour squad - team

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome and 2018 winner Geraint Thomas have been omitted from the Ineos Grenadiers squad for the 2020 edition, ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. The Hunt is over as Kaizer Chiefs appoint Gavin Hunt as coach Sport
  2. WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs fan at 'Zondo commission' will have you LOL Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane strengthening his squad to push for the FIFA Club World Cup Soccer
  4. Where to livestream Premier League games in SA Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Mosimane distances himself from Langerman blunder in final: 'I ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
X