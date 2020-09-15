Sport

Sam Horsfield out of US Open after positive Covid-19 test

15 September 2020 - 10:17 By Reuters
Sam Horsfield competed in the 2015, 2016 and 2019 US Open editions.
Sam Horsfield competed in the 2015, 2016 and 2019 US Open editions.
Image: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Horsfield has withdrawn from this week's US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York after testing positive for Covid-19, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said.

The 24-year-old Briton had returned a negative test last Thursday but tested positive after arriving in New York, forcing him out of the second major of the year which will take place from September 17 to 20.

"It goes without saying that I am hugely disappointed to not have the opportunity to play in my fourth US Open but clearly the safety of the tournament and other players is paramount," Horsfield, who competed in the 2015, 2016 and 2019 editions, wrote on Twitter.

Horsfield won the Hero Open and Celtic Classic, two of the six tournaments on the European Tour's UK Swing, to rise to No. 81 in the world and qualify for the US Open.

"Sam had an excellent year... We are disappointed to lose a player of his calibre from the US Open field," said USGA senior managing director John Bodenhamer.

Horsfield, the second golfer to test positive for the coronavirus ahead of the US Open after PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Scottie Sheffler, will be replaced in the field by Slovakia's Rory Sabbatini.

MORE:

Naomi Osaka praised for 'sport excellence' and support for BLM at US Open

Naomi Osaka's win at the US Open on Saturday continues to be a hot topic on social media as scores praise her stance on the Black Lives Matter (BLM) ...
Sport
1 day ago

Gavin Hunt joining Kaizer Chiefs? Here's what you need to know about the former Bidvest Wits coach

Here are five things to know about Hunt
Sport
22 hours ago

Mercedes boss Wolff says new rule gives F1 teams a clear franchise value

Formula One's (F1) 10 teams now have a clear franchise value after a rule change that means any new entrant will have to pay $200m to join the grid, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. The Hunt is over as Kaizer Chiefs appoint Gavin Hunt as coach Sport
  2. Gavin Hunt joining Kaizer Chiefs? Here's what you need to know about the former ... Soccer
  3. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Some foreign coaches have done sweet bugger all Sport
  4. Sundowns coach Mosimane distances himself from Langerman blunder in final: 'I ... Soccer
  5. POLL | Can Gavin Hunt 'save' Kaizer Chiefs? Soccer

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on children
Norma Gigaba back in court over 'damaged' Mercedes G Wagon
X