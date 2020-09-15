'We won’t stay silent': Lewis Hamilton on Breonna Taylor's death

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has responded to criticism over wearing a T-shirt commemorating Breonna Taylor six months after her death at the Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello, Italy.

Hamilton, who won the title over the weekend, wore a T-shirt that had “arrest the cops who killed Breona Taylor” written on the front and “say her name” above a photo of Taylor on the back.

He wore the shirt before the race and at the podium ceremony.

26-year-old Taylor was shot and killed by police officers at her Louisville home on March 13.

According to reports, police who were granted a “no-knock” warrant stormed into her apartment during an investigation of a suspected drug syndicate.

The New York Times reported that Taylor was with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker on the night of the incident.

Walker fired a gun into the ground during a heated exchange with police, who retaliated by firing multiple shots, some of which hit Taylor.

No criminal charges have been filed against any of the three officers. One officer was fired in June, while the two officers remain on the force.

TimesLIVE reported that Hamilton could face investigation by the motorsport governing body International Automobile Federation (FIA) for wearing the T-shirt. The FIA does not allow political statements to be made at its events.

An FIA spokesperson said an investigation was “under active consideration”.

Taking to social media, Hamilton shared photos of himself wearing the T-shirt calling for the officers’ arrest.