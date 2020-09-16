Naomi Osaka unfazed by US Open protest critics: 'I will try to be on your TV as long as possible'

US Open champion Naomi Osaka has conveyed a strong message to naysayers who told her to keep politics out of sport, saying “you better believe I'm gonna try to be on your TV for as long as possible”.

The 22-year-old made global news headlines at the weekend after she bagged her second US Open title and third Grand Slam title overall after a series of silent protests against racism and police brutality.

She wore seven masks throughout her seven matches, which bore the names of African Americans who have died at the hands of white police officers.

She denies that her stance was political and says people who opposed her speaking out motivated her to win.