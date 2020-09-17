Sport

Akani Simbine scorches to victory at the Diamond League meet in Rome

17 September 2020 - 20:39 By David Isaacson
Akani Simbine.
Akani Simbine.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Akani Simbine scorched to victory at the Diamond League meet in Rome on Thursday night‚ clocking an impressive 9.96sec.

He needed to push hard on the second half of the race to overhaul Arthur Cisse of the Ivory Coast to finish in front by eight-hundredths of a second.

For Simbine‚ it was the third Diamond League victory of his career‚ having won in Doha in 2017 and in Birmingham in 2018.

This wasn’t his season’s best‚ however‚ having gone 9.91 in his opener in Pretoria just before lockdown in March.

Antonio Alkana ended seventh in the 110m hurdles‚ clocking 13.66. And Zane Weir was seventh in the shot put on 19.43m. ​

