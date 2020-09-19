Sport

Barry Hendricks back at the helm of Sascoc

19 September 2020 - 14:39 By David Isaacson
If found guilty and suspended from Sascoc‚ Barry Hendricks would be prevented from standing in the ballot‚ where he is considered the favourite to win the vote for presidency.
Barry Hendricks is back at the helm of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) after federations voted to end disciplinary proceedings against him‚ TimesLIVE has learned from sources at body's special general meeting on Saturday afternoon.

Hendricks was suspended as acting president by the board in mid-April.

The sports bodies comprising Sascoc voted overwhelmingly to end the disciplinary action against him‚ with 47 votes for‚ 10 against and five abstentions.

The SGM is setting a date for the Sascoc election‚ which was postponed from March 28 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

