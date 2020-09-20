Sport

Details of Barry Hendricks’ return to the Sascoc board yet to be finalised

20 September 2020 - 09:52 By David Isaacson
Barry Hendricks's battle with Sascoc continues.
Barry Hendricks's battle with Sascoc continues.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

The details of Barry Hendricks’ return to the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board have yet to be finalised‚ Sam Ramsamy says.

The veteran administrator‚ who was appointed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to facilitate Sascoc elections as soon as possible‚ co-chaired a potentially volatile special general meeting on a virtual platform on Saturday.

The majority of federations voted to have the disciplinary action against Hendricks dismissed and that he be reinstated.

Hendricks was the acting president when he was suspended by the board in mid-April after an allegation that he and Tennis SA (TSA) president Gavin Crookes had conspired to block TSA board member Ntambi Ravele from standing in the Sascoc election.

Hendricks was exonerated in an arbitration in July‚ and a separate TSA probe made no contradictory finding‚ but the Sascoc board had pressed on with disciplinary action through its judicial body.

But that came to an end with the vote on Saturday‚ with 47 sports bodies backing the motion‚ 10 against and five abstentions.

“I’ll have a chat with Barry on Monday and work out the mechanisms‚” Ramsamy told TimesLIVE.

He was happy with the meeting‚ where delegates also agreed on November 7 as the date for the overdue Sascoc elections.

“I’m relieved‚” said Hendricks‚ who since taking over as acting president on January 1 has spent more time under suspension than on the job.

“It’s been a tough six months for me and my family‚” he said‚ adding he thought at one point he had lost the fight. “After the arbitration I thought it was over.

“But I’m grateful to the national federations for believing in me.

“The only way we’re going to move forward to do the best for the athletes and the organisation is as a collective.”

MORE:

Sascoc on stalemate with CSA: 'There's no need to read the riot act'

Cricket South Africa and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee are yet to find middle ground on the highly contentious ...
Sport
2 days ago

CSA runs risk of ban from international cricket as ICC mulls over developments in the embattled body

The International Cricket Council (ICC) are closely following developments at Cricket South Africa (CSA) with a keen interest and studying facts ...
Sport
2 days ago

Forensic report war rages on at Cricket SA

Cricket SA's attempt to keep the much-awaited and controversial forensic report secret is strengthened by a punitive clause in the non-disclosure ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cricket SA acting president Beresford Williams digs in his heels Cricket
  2. Five things Gavin Hunt needs to fix urgently at Chiefs Soccer
  3. Kaizer Motaung says Chiefs were never speaking to Amrouche for coaching job Soccer
  4. PODCAST | Kaizer Chiefs' head scout chats about player selection in SA Soccer
  5. 'He's the right man for the job': Chiefs fans approve of new coach Gavin Hunt Soccer

Latest Videos

Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos laid to rest in Johannesburg
"Mastermind" school teacher convicted of kidnapping and extortion along with ...
X