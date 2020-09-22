Sport

October plan for return of fans to UK stadiums set for delay

22 September 2020 - 10:39 By Reuters
The Rugby Football Union had hoped to have around 20,000 fans at Twickenham for England's game against the Barbarians on October 25 but have now suspended ticket sales.
The Rugby Football Union had hoped to have around 20,000 fans at Twickenham for England's game against the Barbarians on October 25 but have now suspended ticket sales.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Plans for the controlled return of fans into UK sports stadiums from October 1 are set to be postponed, senior cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday as new restrictions are brought in to tackle a second wave of Covid-19.

"It was the case that we were looking at a staged programme of more people returning, it wasn't going to be the case that we were going to have stadiums thronged with fans," Gove told BBC TV when asked if the October 1 plan would go ahead.

"We're looking at how we can for the moment pause that programme.

"We've been piloting some open air venues and we do want to be able in due course to allow people to return to watch football and other sporting events but it is the case that we just need to be cautious at the moment and I think a mass reopening at this stage wouldn't be appropriate."

The government had been planning to allow 25-33% capacities from October 1, giving sports a funding boost after months of empty stadiums.

Confirmation of the change of tack is expected to come later on Tuesday but local media reported sports' governing bodies are resigned to it and are preparing a request for more financial help.

The Rugby Football Union had hoped to have around 20,000 fans at Twickenham for England's game against the Barbarians on October 25 but have now suspended ticket sales.

Although the risk of spreading the virus sitting at outdoor stadiums is considered relatively low, the bigger concern is the amount of time crowds will be close together travelling to and from events, and entering the stadiums and refreshment areas.

"The virus is less likely to spread outdoors than indoors but then again it's in the nature of sporting events that there's a lot of mingling," Gove said.

"We also recognise that sport is a vital part of the life of this nation and we're looking at everything that we can do to support our athletes, our great clubs through what will be a challenging time."

MORE:

KHANYISO TSHWAKU | What a king-size waste: why the fall of E Cape rugby hurts so bad

Monde Tabata put everything on the line, but it seems to have been in vain as Southern Kings flounder into insignificance
Sport
15 hours ago

Blast from the past: Boks outwit Welwitschias 87-0

Today in SA sports history: September 22
Sport
15 hours ago

SA Rugby puts Southern Kings into voluntary liquidation

At a time when SA Rugby is mourning the massive loss of Monde Tabata – a man who has done more than most to try to salvage the Southern Kings – the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Brumbies hang on to win Super Rugby AU title over Reds

The ACT Brumbies confirmed their domestic superiority in Australian rugby with a 28-23 victory over the Queensland Reds to clinch the Super Rugby AU ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt given a tour of the village in Naturena Soccer
  2. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Josef and the amazing Orlando Perpetual Sport
  3. ‘The eagle has landed‚’ says Kaizer Motaung on the arrival of Gavin Hunt at ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs rope in Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard as Gavin Hunt’s ... Soccer
  5. Five things Gavin Hunt needs to fix urgently at Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma's doctor says he can't attend state capture inquiry; Zondo issues summons ...
i'm thinking of ending things | a film by Charlie Kaufman | Official ...
X