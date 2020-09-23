Sport

WATCH | Spanish triathlete gives up podium spot in heartwarming gesture

23 September 2020 - 07:05
Spanish triathlete Diego Méntrida giving up a podium spot for British triathlete James Teagle.
Spanish triathlete Diego Méntrida giving up a podium spot for British triathlete James Teagle.
Image: Screenshot

Well, here's some good news for your Wednesday morning.

A Spanish triathlete who gave up his podium spot for another runner is receiving praise online.

In a now-viral video, Diego Méntrida can be seen allowing British triathlete James Teagle to finish ahead of him, after Teagle made a wrong turn less than 100m from the finish line.

The 2020 Santander Triathlon took place at the weekend in Barcelona, Spain, and video footage of the kind act was shared on social media this week.

Watch the video below.

Taking to Instagram, Méntrida said Teagle was more deserving of a place on the podium as he was ahead for most of the race.

“This is something my parents and my club have taught me since I was little,” he wrote. “In my opinion it should be considered as a normal situation. I never thought that something like this would go so far and be echoed in so many media. But it is a pride to receive so much affection.”

Teagle praised Méntrida for showing “incredible sportsmanship and integrity”.

“I missed the finish chute in a triathlon in Spain. After about 50m I realised and sprinted back. By that point, Méntrida was 50m from the finish chute and we ended up sprinting for the line. I crashed into the barrier and thought it was over.

“Méntrida then did the unexpected. Having seen what happened, he stopped and allowed me to pass, showing incredible sportsmanship and integrity. Moral of the story is that sportsmanship is a highly regarded trait,” said Teagle.

According to CNN, the race organisers awarded Méntrida with an honorary third-place finish for his gesture.

US actor Will Smith also weighed in on the Méntrida gesture, saying it made him cry.

“It made me cry. I just like integrity, this is integrity on full display. You're my dude Diego, I appreciate you,” said Smith.

READ MORE

Sport regulations finally gazetted‚ but no swimming

The Sport department’s regulations for level three was finally gazetted on Thursday — nearly two weeks after Minister Nathi Mthethwa first announced ...
Sport
3 months ago

Lockdown proves that our obsession with fitness has run out of control

In placing exercise next to godliness, we expect too much of it, writes Lionel Shriver
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Van Niekerk‚ Matlou‚ Simbine‚ Budler‚ among list of Covid-19 relief fund beneficiaries

Olympic champion and 400m world record-holder Wayde Van Niekerk‚ Banyana Banyana defender Noko Matlou‚ 100m Commonwealth Games champion Akani ...
Sport
4 months ago

Most read

  1. ‘The eagle has landed‚’ says Kaizer Motaung on the arrival of Gavin Hunt at ... Soccer
  2. Komphela on Hunt at Amakhosi: ‘I am not going to tell Kaizer Chiefs supporters ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt given a tour of the village in Naturena Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs rope in Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard as Gavin Hunt’s ... Soccer
  5. Serero has much to prove at Vitesse after humiliation at Ajax Soccer

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X