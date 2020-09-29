Sport

SA wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane to return to action at the French Open

29 September 2020 - 10:12 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Kgothatso Montjane plays a forehand in her Women's Wheelchair Singles semifinals match against Yui Kamiji of Japan on day eleven of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 30 2020.
Kgothatso Montjane plays a forehand in her Women's Wheelchair Singles semifinals match against Yui Kamiji of Japan on day eleven of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 30 2020.
Image: Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

South African top wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso “KG” Montjane will make her long awaited return to competition at the French Open after a seven-month lay-off due to Covid-19.

Wheelchair tennis event gets underway between 7 and 10 October in Paris and Montjane‚ who missed the US Open a few months ago due to coronavirus‚ will continue her pursuit for her maiden Grand Slam.

“Following a successful US Open event‚ it was a shred of clear evidence to show that there are safety protocols in place for everyone to be back to competition and that’s what enhanced my decision to go to Roland Garros.

"I’m still anxious though about Covid-19‚ so I will just need to make sure that I stay safe‚” said Montjane.

Having missed the US Open in New York‚ the world number seven last played in a competitive match in January when she reached the semi-final stage of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The French Open‚ which normally takes place in May‚ was postponed by organisers from its usual slot due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been a while since I have played a competitive match and I’m just longing to get back to the competition to test where my mind is in terms of competing‚” she said admitting that the transition from hard court to clay is going to be challenging.

“It will be challenging to move from hard court to clay‚ but I am determined to go out there and challenge myself.

"I honestly miss competing‚ so I think I have prepared enough despite preparations being on hardcourt.”

Montjane will join fellow South Africans in the form of Lloyd Harris‚ Kevin Anderson and Raven Klaasen in the tournament.

MORE:

French Open gets off to chilly start

Gone are the queues of spectators and gone is the sun as the French Open kicked off in underwhelming fashion on Sunday with persistent drizzle and a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Andy Murray needs to stop thinking about himself, says Mats Wilander

Andy Murray should consider whether he has the right to accept wild cards into major tournaments at the expense of emerging young players, seven-time ...
Sport
1 day ago

Petra Kvitova powers past Oceane Dodin into second round in Paris

Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova put in a power-packed show to beat Oceane Dodin 6-3 7-5 on Monday and breeze into the second round of the French ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. End of an era: Ajax Cape Town are no more Soccer
  2. The DStv-PSL partnership is a solid match Sport
  3. Bafana Bafana and former Wits defender Sifiso Hlanti training with Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs give update on appeal at CAS on transfer ban Soccer
  5. Motsepe promises action on ‘grossly negligent’ behaviour on the Langerman issue Soccer

Latest Videos

'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail
'They are coming to attack us': Police call for backup in Lawley as protesters ...
X