Sport

Serena Williams withdraws from French Open ahead of second round

30 September 2020 - 12:47 By Reuters
Serena Williams of the US in action during her first round match against Kristie Ahn.
Serena Williams of the US in action during her first round match against Kristie Ahn.
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Former world number one Serena Williams withdrew from this year's French open ahead of her second round match on Wednesday, organisers said.

The 39-year-old American, who was chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title in Paris, was scheduled to face Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova on Court Philippe Chatrier later on Wednesday.

More to follow....

MORE:

SA wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane to return to action at the French Open

South African top wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso “KG” Montjane will make her long awaited return to competition at the French Open after a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Petra Kvitova powers past Oceane Dodin into second round in Paris

Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova put in a power-packed show to beat Oceane Dodin 6-3 7-5 on Monday and breeze into the second round of the French ...
Sport
2 days ago

Andy Murray needs to stop thinking about himself, says Mats Wilander

Andy Murray should consider whether he has the right to accept wild cards into major tournaments at the expense of emerging young players, seven-time ...
Sport
2 days ago

Matteo Berrettini leads impressive Italian charge at Roland Garros

No Italian man has won a singles Grand Slam title in 44 years, but Matteo Berrettini is now leading the charge to become the country's successor to ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | Pitso Mosimane resigns as Sundowns coach, set to join Al Ahly Soccer
  2. End of an era: Ajax Cape Town are no more Soccer
  3. 'Prison Break FC' - Here's what Mzansi thinks of Orlando Pirates' new orange ... Soccer
  4. Bafana Bafana and former Wits defender Sifiso Hlanti training with Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  5. Motsepe promises action on ‘grossly negligent’ behaviour on the Langerman issue Soccer

Latest Videos

Pinetown truck crash destroys building, leaves residents stunned
'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail
X