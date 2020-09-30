Serena Williams withdraws from French Open ahead of second round
30 September 2020 - 12:47
Former world number one Serena Williams withdrew from this year's French open ahead of her second round match on Wednesday, organisers said.
The 39-year-old American, who was chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title in Paris, was scheduled to face Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova on Court Philippe Chatrier later on Wednesday.
More to follow....
"I always give a hundred per cent... and I take solace in that."@serenawilliams #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/t9FNt49Prb— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 30, 2020