The Sascoc board has been given the thumbs down by a group of sport federations angry at its attempt to overturn resolutions they took at the special general meeting (SGM) last month.

The bodies that make up the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) have until the end of Thursday to respond to the board’s declaration of a dispute over the resolutions.

The board had objected to the vote by the general assembly - Sascoc’s highest decision-making body - to reinstate suspended acting president Barry Hendricks and scrap disciplinary action against him.

Delegates at the SGM also agreed to hold the overdue Sascoc ballot on November 7.

A collection of those sports bodies have hit back at the board‚ telling them they have no grounds for a dispute and adding that they no longer recognise the executive.

“The board members have no locus standi in declaring a dispute against the membership of Sascoc or a resolution of a duly constituted [SGM]‚” reads a draft of a written response that apparently was due to be shared and sent in separately by the individual federations on their own letterheads.

“As a consequence‚ they are‚ once again‚ showing a flagrant disregard for the highest decision-making body of Sascoc‚ and therefore its members.

“As such we no longer recognise the board as the leadership of the organisation.”

The federations dismissed the board’s objections to the way Sam Ramsamy‚ appointed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to facilitate Sascoc’s elections as soon as possible‚ handled the SGM as co-chair.

The board complained about the agenda and the voting procedure that saw overwhelming support for Hendricks being returned to his position. These formed the basis of the board declaring a dispute.

The federations pointed out that Ramsamy had been appointed by the IOC and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and that then acting president Aleck Skhosana‚ the other co-chair‚ had opened and closed the meeting “serving as support for the process and outcomes of the SGM”.

“The SGM adopted the agenda as circulated … on September 12‚ with no objections raised‚ and therefore the matters at the meeting discussed were in order.

“Voting was aligned to the constitution‚” the draft letter read‚ adding that no objection had been raised at the SGM.​