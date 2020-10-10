Thysse downs Allen for 4@War crown

Brandon Thysse beat Boyd Allen to claim victory in the 4@War junior-middleweight series, sealing the win with a peach of a left hook in the third round at Emperors Palace on Saturday night.

It was sweet revenge for Thysse, who had dropped a split decision to Allen last year, improving his record to 13-3. The previously unbeaten Allen dropped to 5-1-1.

Thysse attacked from the start, refusing to slow down when Allen resorted to clinching.

When Thysse landed that left hook late in the third round, Allen dropped heavily to the floor.

He rose to his feet at the count of four, but referee Jaap van Nieuwenhuizen decided to wave it over, to Allen’s dismay.

Earlier, Jabulani Makhense blew away Eric Kapia of the DRC in the first round, putting him down for the third time as the bell sounded the end of the round.

Makhense improved to 10-0, while his opponent dropped to 22-4.

Roarke Knapp stopped Tristan Truter in the second round of their junior-middleweight bout, hurting him with a left and then a right that sent him to the canvas.

Truter used his reach to good advantage, but Knapp’s eye for the gap proved to be the difference, catching his opponent with single blows before finally nailing him with the final combination.

The two were fighting for third place in the 4@War junior-middleweight series, having lost to Thysse and Allen respectively last year.

Lebo Mashitoa beat Keaton Gomes on points in their cruiserweight rematch, claiming a unanimous decision over 10 rounds.