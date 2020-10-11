Sport

Danilo Petrucci braves wet conditions to win French Grand Prix

11 October 2020 - 17:17 By Reuters
Danilo Petrucci and Ducati Team celebrates his win.
Danilo Petrucci and Ducati Team celebrates his win.
Image: Steve Wobser/Getty Images

Ducati's Danilo Petrucci held his nerve in wet conditions to win the French Grand Prix in Le Mans on Sunday, while Repsol Honda rookie Alex Marquez clinched his first MotoGP podium.

The race was delayed by a heavy downpour just moments before the start time at Bugatti Circuit and changed the fortunes of Championship contenders Fabio Quartararo and Joan Mir -- who had never started a wet race before.

Pole-sitter Quartararo struggled on his Petronas Yamaha from the start, allowing Petrucci, who started third, to take the early lead as he went on to clinch his first victory of the season.

Petrucci's win comes as a huge surprise after having failed to record a top-six finish in any of the previous eight races this season.

"It's unbelievable," he said. "I had a good feeling on dry conditions early morning but maybe I can do it even in the rain.

"This victory is for all the people who believed in me in these difficult times."

In the absence of the injured world champion Marc Marquez, younger brother and team mate Alex produced a string of blistering laps in his first wet race to finish second.

"After starting from 18th, it was not easy on the opening lap," said Alex, who gave Honda its first podium of 2020.

"We had the bike to fight for a win but I'm really happy with this result."

KTM's Pol Espargaro made late charge to claim the final podium position ahead of Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso.

A crash for Yamaha's Valentino Rossi on the opening lap meant he has now failed to finish in each of the last three races.

Alex Rins was second on his Suzuki when he suffered a crash with seven laps to go, while Australian Jack Miller's charge for a top-three finish came to a cruel end with a mechanical failure in his Ducati.

Despite finishing ninth in his home race, Quartararo extended his lead in the Championship standings to 10 points over nearest challenger Mir, who finished 11th.

The MotoGP will return to Spain with the Aragon Grand Prix on October 18. 

MORE:

Dovizioso open to new role as test rider

Italian Andrea Dovizioso insists he's not worried about his future in MotoGP and is seriously considering a role as a test rider next season
Motoring
2 days ago

Bagnaia to join Miller at works Ducati, Zarco to Pramac

Italian Francesco Bagnaia will join Australian Jack Miller at Ducati's factory MotoGP team next season with Frenchman Johann Zarco moving to Pramac ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Rossi staying in MotoGP for another year with Petronas Yamaha

Italian great Valentino Rossi will race for the Petronas Yamaha MotoGP team next season after signing a one-year contract renewal, Yamaha said on ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Bagnaia at a loss to explain Misano MotoGP crash

Pramac Racing's Francesco Bagnaia was baffled by his late crash in Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix ,and suggested debris on the Misano track may ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane explains exactly why he left Sundowns and joined Al Ahly Soccer
  2. Fans in meltdown mode over claims 'Bongani Zungu had a better career in Europe ... Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane accused of ‘trying to destroy Chiefs’ amid Samir Nurković ... Soccer
  4. Karate SA's bank account attached Sport
  5. Suarez cried over treatment in final days at Barca Soccer

Latest Videos

Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
X