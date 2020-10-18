Sport

Mathieu van der Poel wins Tour of Flanders as Julian Alaphilippe crashes out

18 October 2020 - 16:21 By Reuters
Dutch Mathieu van der Poel of Corendon-Circus team celebrates after winning the first stage of Arctic Race of Norway cycling race.
Image: NTB Scanpix/Fredrik Hagen via REUTERS

Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel beat his powerful Belgian rival Wout Van Aert in a photo-finish sprint to win the Tour of Flanders 'Monument' classic on Sunday, as world champion Julian Alaphilippe crashed out of the race.

Van der Poel, whose father Adri won the one-day race in 1986, launched the two-man sprint and managed to just hold off Van Aert after 241 kilometres.

Norway's Alexander Kristoff took third place.

Alaphilippe, who had split the peloton with an attack in the Kopperberg, went head over heels after his right elbow clipped the back of a race motorbike 35km from the line after the trio had broken clear.

The 26-year-old Van der Poel, riding just in front of the Frenchman, narrowly avoided the bike on the right side of the road.

Alaphilippe eventually sat up, holding his right arm and screaming in pain before being attended to by race doctors.

Van Aert had been looking to become the first rider to win the Tour of Flanders and Milan-Sanremo in the same year since Eddy Merckx in 1975. 

