The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) posted an accumulated deficit of R6.2m for the year ending March 31 2020‚ even after pocketing a R19.65m one-off bonus from its investment company.

The annual financial statements‚ to be discussed at its annual general meeting (AGM) on November 7‚ make for bleak reading‚ with current liabilities drowning short-term assets to the tune of R8.5m in the umbrella body’s stand-alone report.

In the consolidated statements the accumulated loss is a vastly improved R428‚176‚ but there’s nothing to mask its poor liquidity status‚ with current liabilities outstripping current assets by R7.89m.

Sascoc has depended heavily on funding from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) over the past two years — R28m out of R64.35m in 2020 and R30m out of R46.8m the year before.

Defying the two mother bodies‚ as Sascoc’s board members did last week by pressing ahead with legal action against the organisation’s general assembly‚ potentially carries a major financial risk.