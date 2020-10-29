The Olympic and Paralympic mother bodies have repeated their support for Sam Ramsamy in a letter calling on his critics to put aside personal interests‚ use common sense and respect democratic principles.

The missive was effectively directed at the five disgruntled SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board members who know they’re likely to be voted out at the elections next weekend‚ as well as the parliamentary sport portfolio committee that roasted Ramsamy on Tuesday.

Ramsamy was appointed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to facilitate the elections after a deepening rift between the Sascoc Five and the majority of sports bodies that make up the umbrella body.

Since realising they were out of favour with the Sascoc general assembly‚ the Sascoc Five lined up Ramsamy in their sights‚ accusing him of bias and claiming that the Sascoc election would not be free and fair.

The parliamentary committee sided with the Sascoc Five when interviewing Ramsamy on Tuesday‚ agreeing that the Sascoc vote would be tainted.